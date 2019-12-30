Gardner Minshew says he played better than the QBs drafted before him

Getty Images

Jacksonville’s Gardner Minshew says he considers his own results this year to be the best of any rookie quarterback, a point of pride for him as a sixth-round pick.

When a reporter said to Minshew that he had “better or similar numbers” to first-round quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones, Minshew interrupted and said, “better.”

Minshew then noted that he won six games as the Jaguars’ starting quarterback this season, more than any other rookie.

“I think the biggest thing to me is helping my team win, and I did that better than any rookie quarterback,” he said. “You kind of can’t help but compare yourself to those guys, especially when they get taken before you. You kind of always have that chip. I still remember guys who got offered to schools I wanted to go to, and I didn’t get those opportunities.”

Minshew certainly exceeded expectations as a rookie, and proved to anyone who doubted him that he belongs in the NFL.