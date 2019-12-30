Gerald McCoy: “Dumbest thing ever” if Panthers let Cam Newton walk

Getty Images

The Panthers are looking for a new head coach. Will they also have a new starting quarterback next season?

Cam Newton‘s future is uncertain.

He has played only 16 of 32 games over the past two seasons and has only a $2 million dead cap number on the final year of his contract.

If Newton is healthy, Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy said moving on from Newton would be the “dumbest thing they ever did.”

“There aren’t a lot of Cam Newtons walking around,” McCoy said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “In fact, there are no Cam Newtons walking around.”

Newton, 30, earned MVP honors in 2015 when he led the Panthers to a 15-1 record. In the four years since, he is 23-23 with a 59.6 completion percentage, 10,778 yards, 65 touchdowns and 44 interceptions.