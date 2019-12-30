Giants confirm Dave Gettleman is staying put, Pat Shurmur out

Getty Images

In a statement confirming this morning’s firing of coach Pat Shurmur, the Giants were careful to say it wasn’t all his fault.

He was just the only one they hired.

The team’s statement made it seemingly clear that General Manager Dave Gettleman’s status was secure.

“Dave Gettleman is our general manager in 2020 and hopefully for many years after that,” team president and co-owner John Mara said. “We believe he is the right person to lead us going forward. Dave has a long record of success. We think he’s capable of putting a great team together and he’s going to get that opportunity. To the extent we need to make changes in personnel or the way we do things, we’re going to discuss that.”

Gettleman will turn 69 in February, so adding some younger help on the personnel side would likely be wise.

Shurmur’s 9-23 record in two seasons made his firing #asexpected.

“Steve [Tisch] and I have had many extensive discussions about the state of the Giants,” Mara said. “This morning, we made the very difficult decision that it would be in the best interest of the franchise that we relieve Pat of his duties. The last three seasons have been extremely disappointing for the organization and our fans. Pat has been a successful and highly-respected NFL coach for 21 years and he is not solely responsible for our record. But we came to the conclusion it is best to have a fresh start with the coaching staff. We very much appreciate how much Pat has done for this franchise. He is a man of character and integrity and the team has conducted itself with pride and professionalism.

“As owners, we take full responsibility for our recent poor record. It is our goal to consistently deliver high-quality football and we will do everything in our power to see that there is a rapid and substantial turnaround.”

Mara promised an “extensive” search, and they are reportedly extremely interested in Baylor’s Matt Rhule.