Giants keeping G.M., will pursue Matt Rhule

AP

The Giants are firing their head coach, but they’re not cleaning house.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the team has decided to retain General Manager Dave Gettleman.

Of course, that could depend on how candidates for the job think about his presence in the front office.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Baylor’s Matt Rhule could be the early favorite to Pat Shurmur.

He balked at the Jets job last year over concerns with the team’s organizational chart, and how much say he’d have in the construction of his own staff. So if inheriting a G.M. is a deal-breaker for him, it makes Gettleman’s status a little more fluid.

Rhule spent one year as a Giants assistant (2012) under Tom Coughlin, and he apparently made quite an impression then, before leaving for Temple and then Baylor.