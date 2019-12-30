Giants not concerned Dave Gettleman’s return will limit interest from coaches

Getty Images

After the Giants fired Pat Shurmur as their head coach on Monday morning, they announced that they will retain General Manager Dave Gettleman.

Giants co-owner John Mara explained that decision at a press conference on Monday afternoon. Mara said that the team wants to give Gettleman’s approach “a chance to see if it’s going to succeed or not” and said he’s excited about the futures of many young players on the team.

He further alluded to the talent on hand by saying the Giants lost “so many games” that he thought they should have won while discussing Shurmur’s firing. Mara also said that the incoming head coach won’t have any say over Gettleman’s future with the team and that he does not believe the arrangement will cause any coaches to lose interest in coming to the Giants.

Mara stressed that he believes the changes Gettleman has made to the roster are going to pay off. After going 9-23 the last two years, it will likely have to happen sooner rather than later for the Giants to avoid another press conference to discuss a high profile firing.