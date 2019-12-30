Giants, Panthers request permission to interview Josh McDaniels

Getty Images

The Giants interviewed Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels before they hired Pat Shurmur in 2018 and they’d like to talk to him again after firing Shurmur on Monday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Giants have requested permission to interview McDaniels. McDaniels agreed in principle to become the Colts’ head coach during that hiring cycle, but wound up returning to New England at the last minute.

The Giants have company when it comes to interest in McDaniels. The Browns want to interview him and Schefter adds that the Panthers have also asked to interview McDaniels. With the Patriots playing on Saturday, McDaniels won’t be eligible to interview this week.

The Giants are also reportedly interested in Baylor head coach Matt Rhule.