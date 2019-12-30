Giants request interview with Eric Bieniemy

Getty Images

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy interviewed with the Jets when they were looking for a new head coach after the 2018 season and he’s on the radar of MetLife Stadium’s other team during this coaching cycle.

According to multiple reports, the Giants have requested permission to interview with Bieniemy. The Panthers have also requested a meeting with Bieniemy, who can interview with interested teams this week because the Chiefs earned a bye in the AFC playoffs.

The Giants have also requested an interview with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and are believed to be interested in speaking to Baylor head coach Matt Rhule as well.

Bieniemy is in his second season as the offensive coordinator in Kansas City. He spent the previous five seasons as the team’s running backs coach.