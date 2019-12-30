Jameis Winston: I know I’m going to fix my mistakes

Getty Images

Jameis Winston‘s first pass as a member of the Buccaneers was intercepted and returned for a touchdown.

Will his Buccaneers tenure end the same way? Winston’s final pass of the 2019 season was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Falcons linebacker Deion Jones in overtime on Sunday, so Winston heads into the offseason without a contract and with a reminder of his biggest shortcoming as a quarterback looming heavily on everyone’s mind.

Winston threw for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns this season, but he also tossed 30 interceptions and that’s a number that’s tough to swallow when handing out a new contract. Winston said after Sunday’s loss that he “absolutely” wants to return and that he’s sure of his ability to correct what’s wrong with his game.

“I know I’m confident in my abilities,” Winston said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “I know I’m a baller. I know I’m going to fix my mistakes. . . . I’m focused on how I can get better, because I know if I eliminate those, I’m going to be the best. That’s bar none. You better check your sheet. I eliminate those, I’m going to be the best.”

Head coach Bruce Arians has defended Winston throughout the season, but said after Sunday’s game that he’s not sure how to weigh “so much good and so much outright terrible” from the quarterback. That question is a big one for the Bucs to answer as their offseason gets underway on Monday.