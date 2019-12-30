Jason Garrett, Jerry Jones meeting about coach’s future

Getty Images

Contrary to a report, Jason Garrett remains the coach of the Cowboys. For now. At this moment.

Garrett and owner Jerry Jones met with the team in the final team meeting. Both Garrett and Jones spoke, via multiple reports.

Garrett did not discuss his future during the meeting, via the reports. Instead, he thanked players for their efforts this season.

Assistant coaches then began exit meetings with players.

“I can’t even try to put myself in their shoes,” kicker Kai Forbath said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Garrett and Jones are meeting now, and the expectation is that the Cowboys will not offer Garrett a new contract. Garrett’s deal is expiring.