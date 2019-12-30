Jason Garrett’s phone apparently isn’t ringing, yet

Getty Images

While the world waits for the Cowboys to announce that Jason Garrett, barring a minor miracle, won’t return as the team’s head coach, an important question has emerged: Will any of the four teams with current vacancies try to hire him?

The Browns, Panthers, Giants, and Washington are officially looking for coaches. Garrett’s name hasn’t come up as to any of them.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones repeatedly has said that Garrett would be in heavy demand if he were available. He’s available; he’s in no demand.

That could change. Someone could, in theory, interview Garrett as a courtesy to Garrett’s agent, or to pick Garrett’s brain as to the Cowboys’ roster and plans. But it’s currently not believed that Garrett will be getting one of the various NFL head-coaching jobs in the current cycle.

Could he be an offensive coordinator? An assistant head coach/offense? Could he take a year off and look for a college job? Or could he end up in the media?

Whatever the case, a decade of Dallas pedigree doesn’t hurt. He could be an intriguing addition to the landscape of talking heads, if he actually would be willing to say things and not simply stay in the public eye, without burning bridges, in the hopes of coaching again.