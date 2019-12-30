Jerry, Stephen Jones cancel their early-week radio interviews

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and COO Stephen Jones spend plenty of time talking to the media. On Monday and Tuesday, they won’t be.

Jerry had a segment scheduled for Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. CT on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. He canceled it. Stephen was due to appear on Monday; the segment initially was postponed until Tuesday. It has now been canceled.

Both Jerry and Stephen usually appear on the station twice per week during the season.

The sudden, uncharacteristic decision by Jerry and Stephen to remain silent comes at a time when the fate of Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has not been disclosed. His contract has expired, and it’s widely believed that his contract will not be renewed. Garrett met with ownership on Monday, but no announcement was made.

There’s a sense in some circles that the announcement could come on Wednesday. This would give the Cowboys a couple of days to squeeze enhanced media coverage from the uncertainty.

Whatever the Cowboys do, the clock is ticking. In the unlikely event Garrett will be staying, the Cowboys need to negotiate a new deal and to determine whether and to what extent the other members of the coaching staff will be back. If Garrett is out, the Cowboys need to officially get to work on finding Garrett’s replacement.