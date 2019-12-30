Joe Flacco still unsure if he’ll need neck surgery

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback will know in the next few weeks about his health status, though his professional status seems to be settled.

Via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com, Flacco said he planned to have an MRI in the next month to see if he’ll need surgery to repair the herniated disc which ended his season.

He said he’d talk to the team then about “what I do, or don’t, need to have done.”

After rookie Drew Lock won four of his five starts down the stretch, it’s clear that Flacco’s not getting the starting job back, and Flacco said he was open to returning if Lock remained the starter.

Of course that would require a major salary adjustment, since he has two years left on his deal and is due to make $20.25 million next year. But Flacco apparently wants to focus on his health at the moment.