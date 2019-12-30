John Elway says Broncos will look at new deal for Phillip Lindsay

Getty Images

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay made some history in Sunday’s win over the Raiders.

Lindsay ran 18 times for 53 yards, which gave him 1,011 rushing yards for the year. Lindsay ran for 1,037 yards as a rookie and he’s the first undrafted player to run for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons. That fast start to his career could lead to a payday this offseason.

Undrafted players are permitted to sign new contracts after their second seasons and Broncos General Manager John Elway said on Monday that the team would look into doing that this offseason.

“Phillip has done a tremendous job. . . . As Vic said last night, there were 32 dumb-dumbs that didn’t draft him, and I was one of them,” Elway said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com.

Lindsay said he would like to get a new deal done as soon as possible. If he doesn’t get one by the end of the 2020 season, he’ll be set for restricted free agency.