Juan Thornhill tore his ACL on Sunday

The Chiefs moved up to the No. 2 seed in the AFC with Sunday’s win over the Chargers, but they lost a starting safety for the rest of the season in the process.

Safety Juan Thornhill suffered a knee injury that created immediate concern about his availability for the playoffs. Head coach Andy Reid said on Monday that Thornhill tore his ACL and will indeed miss the team’s postseason run.

Thornhill was a second-round pick this April and started all 16 games for the Chiefs this season. He had 58 tackles, three interceptions and a touchdown over the course of his rookie season.

Kendall Fuller took on more of a role Sunday after Thornhill went down and Armani Watts may also be part of the team’s plans for their secondary.