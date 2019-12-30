Kyle Shanahan pumped for Robert Saleh getting interview with Browns

Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan remembers what it was like to prepare for a playoff game and then switch gears to prepare for a head coaching interview during a postseason bye week.

That was the position Shanahan was in with the Falcons when he landed the 49ers job in 2017 and he called it a “perfect situation” for defensive coordinator Robert Saleh this year. Shanahan confirmed the Browns asked to interview Saleh and that it is expected to happen at the end of the week in the Bay Area.

Shanahan spent one year working for the Browns, although he said he doesn’t think that will play any role in Saleh’s process.

“I don’t think that has anything to do with the people who are there now.” Shanahan said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I’m pumped for Saleh to get this opportunity. And Mr. [Jimmy] and Mrs. [Dee] Haslam are great people and are great people to work for, so we’ll see how the interview goes for them.”

The Browns are the only team that’s known to have requested an interview with Saleh at this point.