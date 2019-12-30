Larry Fitzgerald: I have to take a little time to figure it out

Getty Images

Sunday brought an end to the Cardinals season and that means it is the start of the wait to find out if Larry Fitzgerald will return for a 17th season.

The wideout has taken some time before making his decision known in recent years and he said after Sunday’s loss to the Rams that he will be doing the same thing this time around. Fitzgerald said he needs to talk to Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill to “make sure they want me back,” which seems like a sure thing, before making any call.

“I’ve got to go through the checklist and process,” Fitzgerald said. “But I love this organization with all my heart. I’ve given all I’ve had for 16 years. I just have to take a little time to figure it out.”

One thing that would seem to make Fitzgerald’s return likelier is that he said he had more fun in 2019 than in many other recent seasons. Fitzgerald said that he “can’t remember having as much joy in the process” and that may wind up sealing the deal on another year in the desert.