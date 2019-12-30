Lorenzo Alexander confirms plans to retire after the season

AP

The Bills called a timeout ahead of the first play of the Jets’ second offensive possession on Sunday so that they could remove linebacker Lorenzo Alexander from the game to a loud ovation from the home crowd.

Alexander said back in January that he expected 2019 to be his final season in the NFL and he confirmed that’s still the case after Sunday’s loss, although he isn’t ready to jump past the postseason to get to the next stage of his career.

“Yes, obviously, it was a decision I made before the season, and at this point, we still have to play Houston next week,” Alexander said, via the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “My mind hasn’t even processed transition yet, so I’m still in this thing 100 percent. Once you start thinking about life after football, you kind of take some of the focus away from the guys and what’s important. The focus is on Houston now and we have to get a playoff win, obviously that would be huge for this organization and community.”

Alexander spent two years on practice squads before debuting in the regular season with Washington in 2007. He was primarily a special teams player before getting to Buffalo in 2016 and recording 12.5 sacks in his first year with the Bills. He’d add 11.5 more sacks while taking on a leadership role over the last three seasons and will try to keep things rolling a little longer in January.