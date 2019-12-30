Matthew Stafford says he’ll be back for offseason work

Getty Images

Matthew Stafford‘s injury may have bought some people another year.

But when next year starts, he’ll be there to try to help them stay.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions quarterback Monday said he planned to be ready for the team’s offseason work in April, after missing the final eight games of the season with a fracture in his back.

“I feel really good, which is good,” Stafford said. “I’ve had quite a bit of rest, obviously, and I think I’ll be feeling really, really good pretty darn soon to tell you the truth.”

It’s the second straight year he’s been bothered by back problems, but he said he’s not concerned about the future because of them.

“I’m not concerned about it,” Stafford said. “That should make people feel good. I’m the guy who’s living with the back, so I feel pretty good about it.”

He had started 136 straight games before they shut him down in November, and had thrown for 2,499 yards and 19 touchdowns in the first eight games. Predictably, their season cratered, with nine straight losses to finish 3-12-1. Despite that, they are bringing back coach Matt Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn.