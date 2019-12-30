Mike Pouncey hopes to play next season but needs medical clearance

Getty Images

Chargers center Mike Pouncey did not play in the final 11 games this season. The Chargers placed him on injured reserve Oct. 9 after season-ending neck surgery.

But Pouncey has plans to play next season.

“I’m playing,” Pouncey said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern Cal News Group. “That’s my goal.”

Pouncey, though, still needs medical clearance.

Pouncey said Monday he will see a doctor next week to have an MRI on his neck and get an update.

He has played 114 games in nine seasons, making four Pro Bowls. Pouncey played only five games in 2016 before playing all 16 in 2017 and 2018.