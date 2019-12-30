Mike Vrabel measures sentiment in paychecks, heading into playoffs

Getty Images

Titans coach Mike Vrabel had some good years with the Patriots.

But they were a long time ago, and he’s sufficiently removed from Robert Kraft’s money that he won’t be sentimental when he sees them Saturday

“I haven’t had a paycheck with a Patriots logo on it since 2008,” Vrabel said, via Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com. “So no different than going and coaching against someone with the Texans or coaching against them last year. It’s a huge challenge to go up there and try to win.”

Vrabel spent eight years with the Patriots (2001-08), winning three Super Bowl rings while there.

But it was clear after beating the Texans to advance to Satursday’s wild card game that any discussions of nostaliga won’t have much traction.