Miscommunication caused delay of game, costing Seahawks at end of game

Sunday night’s game in Seattle looked like it was setting up for a fairy tale ending: The Seahawks, trailing 26-21, drove down to the 49ers’ 1-yard line, and Marshawn Lynch took the field as the crowd roared. Surely, Lynch was going to get the ball and plunge into the end zone for a game-winning touchdown that Seattle fans would talk about for generations.

It didn’t happen. After Lynch took the field the Seahawks got a delay of game penalty, and they ended up losing.

After the game, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said it was simply a miscommunication that had the personnel group get out on the field too late to get the play called.

“Yeah, we were in no backs the play before,” Carroll told reporters. “And we called the personnel and just didn’t get it communicated with the backs, and we were just late. We were late getting in there, and we just didn’t get it done. We didn’t function playing, sometimes you can relax like that’s a timeout, on the sideline, it felt like that’s what happened. We didn’t get the substitution done properly, and we were late, and there wasn’t enough time to get the play off.”

That miscommunication was incredibly costly, as the Seahawks lost the NFC West and will now open the playoffs on the road, in Philadelphia on Sunday.