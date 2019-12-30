NFL indefinitely suspends Rolando McClain

Getty Images

Linebacker Rolando McClain announced after training camp he was returning to football after the NFL conditionally reinstated him. It prompted the Cowboys to release him Sept. 2.

His name hadn’t been mentioned again in almost four months until Monday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports the NFL again has indefinitely suspended McClain.

It likely signals the end of McClain’s NFL career . . . if the fact that he drew no interest didn’t already indicate that.

He showed flashes but never lived up to his immense potential, which led the Raiders to use the eighth overall choice on the former Alabama linebacker in 2010.

McClain, 30, has not played in the NFL since 2015. He played 41 games for the Raiders and 24 for the Cowboys.