Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman declares for draft

Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman announced Monday he will bypass his senior season to enter the NFL Draft.

“After many conversations and a lot of pondering, I have decided to forgo my final season of eligibility and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft,” Gilman wrote. “The opportunity to play in the NFL has been a lifelong dream of mine, and I’m ready for the next challenge in my life.”

Gilman, who graduated with a degree in economics, made 95 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and five pass breakups.

He began his career at Navy before transferring to Notre Dame before the 2017 season.