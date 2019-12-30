Panthers ask to talk to Eric Bieniemy

Getty Images

The Panthers are moving quickly to line up candidates for their head coaching vacancy.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, they’ve asked the Chiefs for permission to interview offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

This has been expected, considering their success and the strong endorsement he got from coach Andy Reid.

The 50-year-old former running back has been on the Chiefs staff since 2013, serving as coordinator the last two years.

The Panthers are expected to talk to him this week, and can thank the Dolphins for that. With the Patriots’ loss, the Chiefs earned a bye week, giving Bieniemy time to talk.

They’ve already interviewed former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, will interview interim coach Perry Fewell, and have reached out to Baylor’s Matt Rhule. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is also expected to be in the mix.