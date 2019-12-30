Pete Carroll expects Quandre Diggs back this week

Getty Images

The Seahawks haven’t had safety Quandre Diggs in the lineup the last two weeks because of an ankle injury, but they are optimistic about their chances of getting him back for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Head coach Pete Carroll said during an appearance on 710 ESPN that the feeling at the moment is that Diggs will be well enough to play in Philadelphia.

“They are telling me now today he is going to be ready to go this week,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Diggs will still have to make it through the practice week before his status will be official, but it would be good timing for the Seahawks to get him back as they’re going to be without linebacker Mychal Kendricks due to a torn ACL.