Report: All signs point to Washington hiring Ron Rivera

Word came on Sunday that Ron Rivera will be interviewing with Washington about the team’s head coaching vacancy on Monday and there may not be any other candidates on tap to meet with team owner Daniel Snyder.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team’s interview with Rivera is more of a “coronation” and that all signs point to Rivera being named the team’s new head coach on Monday. The team can move quickly to hire Rivera as he fills the need to interview a minority candidate under the terms of the Rooney Rule.

The move comes after a weekend that brought chatter about team president Bruce Allen’s imminent departure from the football operations side of team business. There’s also been word that Snyder has engaged outside voices ahead of the coaching search and it appears that they’re pushing him to make Rivera the choice.

Another team could try to move in and make a pitch that causes Rivera to reconsider his plans for his next coaching gig, but, for now, it looks like he’ll be the next coach in Washington.