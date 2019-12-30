Report: Eric Schaffer gets expanded role in Washington front office

Getty Images

Washington owner Daniel Snyder announced the firing of team president Bruce Allen early on Monday morning and the team’s makeover is set to continue later in the day.

Ron Rivera is meeting with the team and the expectation is that he will be hired as their new head coach assuming all goes well at the Monday interview. Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports that Rivera should have “considerable say” over the 53-man roster and the team’s draft plans should a deal come together, but he would not be the only person with a voice in those matters.

The overall makeup of the front office has yet to be determined, but Maske reports that senior vice president of football operations/general counsel Eric Schaffer will take on an expanded role now that Allen is out of the picture. There’s been chatter to that effect since word broke in recent days that Allen was on thin ice. The comfort level between Rivera and Schaffer is reportedly something the team will be looking at during Monday’s interview.

It remains to be seen how all the pieces fit, but Allen’s 10-year run is over and the hope for Washington is that new voices at the top of the football operations department can lead to better results.