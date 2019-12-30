Report: Giants interviewing Kris Richard

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard had three interviews for head coaching jobs a year ago. He has at least one scheduled in this hiring cycle.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Richard will interview for the Giants’ head coaching position on Thursday.

Richard interviewed with the Jets, Dolphins and Buccaneers last January. He nearly got the job in Miami that went to Brian Flores instead.

The Cowboys, with Richard calling the plays, were a disappointment on defense. They finished ninth in total defense and 11th in points allowed.

Richard, 41, served as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator for three seasons before Pete Carroll fired him after the 2017 season. He has spent the past two seasons in Dallas.