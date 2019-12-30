Report: Negotiations moving more slowly than expected between Ron Rivera, Washington

Getty Images

The day began with Washington poised to hire Ron Rivera to be the team’s next head coach. A deal hasn’t happened yet.

Les Carpenter of the Washington Post reports that “negotations . . . are moving more slowly than expected” between Rivera and the team.

It’s an intriguing development. Perhaps other teams that are looking for coaches have begun to show interest in Rivera. Perhaps Rivera is learning enough about the organization to make him want more more and/or power. Perhaps Washington has other viable candidates who want less money and/or power to do the job.

There’s currently no reason to think that the talks will crater, beyond the unexpected delay in the finalization of the deal. And while the team remains one of the most dysfunctional in sports, even with Bruce Allen gone, the roster has something very attractive to a coach — a good offensive line, a good defensive line, and a young quarterback with real potential.

Rivera would get the most out of that roster, and he would help restore the team’s long-status standing in league circles. So maybe they should just give him what he wants, and get this thing done.