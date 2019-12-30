Report: Shad Khan to meet with Doug Marrone on Tuesday

Getty Images

Saturday’s ESPN report about Doug Marrone’s status with the Jaguars has been contradicted by another ESPN report on Monday.

Marrone is set to meet with Jaguars owner Shad Khan on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That directly contradicts the report that ESPN pushed on Saturday, which said Marrone had already been informed he was fired and it would become official following Sunday’s game.

No one other than Khan knows for sure whether Marrone will be fired — and it’s possible Khan hasn’t made up his mind yet, either. Khan fired front office boss Tom Coughlin late in the season but hasn’t given any indication of whether he wants a wholesale restructuring of the organization, including a new head coach.

Marrone took over as the Jaguars’ interim head coach at the end of the 2016 season and got the job permanently in 2017. He had an excellent first full year, taking the Jaguars to the AFC Championship Game, but he went 5-11 in 2018 and 6-10 in 2019.