Robby Anderson: Giving Jets discount in free agency “doesn’t make sense”

The Jets wrapped up a 6-2 second half of the regular season by beating the Bills in Week 17 and they’ll now move on to trying to build a team that doesn’t lose seven of its first eight games during the 2020 season.

One question on that front is whether they’ll have wide receiver Robby Anderson back with the team. Anderson had 52 catches for 779 yards and five touchdowns this season and said after Sunday’s game that he doesn’t plan on taking less in order to remain with the team.

“You got to talk to my agent,” Anderson said, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “I don’t think that makes sense.”

It’s not clear whether Anderson’s stance will make a big difference. The Jets shopped Anderson ahead of the trade deadline and made little effort to sign him ahead of the end of the season, so the team may not be planning on bringing him back any more than he’s planning to give the Jets a discount at the negotiating table.