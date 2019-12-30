Ryan Tannehill: We have weapons on offense

Getty Images

The Titans will be in New England on Saturday night to face the Patriots in a playoff game and they are bringing some offensive firepower with them.

Derrick Henry capped the regular season and the NFL rushing yards race with a 53-yard touchdown on his final carry against the Texans in Sunday’s 35-14 win that booked the Titans for the postseason. A.J. Brown caught four passes for 124 yards and a touchdown to become the first Titans rookie with 1,000 receiving yards since 1986.

Brown’s touchdown was also over 50 yards, so it’s hard to disagree with quarterback Ryan Tannehill‘s take on what the Titans are bringing with them to New England.

“We have weapons,” Tannehill said, via John Glennon of TheAthletic.com. “We have weapons. Obviously, Derrick is huge, and it kind of all starts up front with the O-line and with Derrick, and then on the outside we have guys that are dangerous with the ball in their hands. A.J. once again proves that once he gets the ball in his hands that he’s dangerous.”

Those pieces were in place at the start of the year, but it took changing quarterbacks from Marcus Mariota to Tannehill in order to unlock the full potential of the unit. Sunday’s game saw the offense firing on all cylinders and they’ll be a tough out in the playoffs as long as things keep rolling.