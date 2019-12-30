Seahawks work out Alex Collins, Roc Thomas

Getty Images

The Seahawks signed running backs Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin last week after losing two more running backs to injured reserve.

Rookie Travis Homer played 50 of 75 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers. Lynch played 23 offensive snaps and Turbin eight special teams snaps.

The Seahawks remain on the hunt for running backs, though.

They worked out Alex Collins and Roc Thomas on Monday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

The Seahawks made Collins a fifth-round pick in 2016. Seattle cut him before the start of the 2017 season.

He has not played this season.

Thomas also has not played this season but saw action in five games last season for the Vikings.

Seattle has lost running backs Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise and Rashaad Penny for the season.