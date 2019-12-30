Tom Brady knows the Patriots need to be better, right now

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 30, 2019, 9:56 AM EST
The Patriots suffered an ugly loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, costing them a bye week — which means there’s no time to do anything but get better, now.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said this morning on WEEI that all of his focus now is going to the Titans, the Patriots’ opponent on Saturday.

“You can’t change anything from yesterday,” Brady said. “This week is a new week and we’re going to have to put a lot into it to get as much as we can out of it.”

Brady said he spent most of last night tossing and turning, unable to sleep because he was so upset about the way the Patriots played. But he also said the Patriots know all of their goals are there for the taking.

Now Brady will get to work, in the unusual position of having to play in the wild card round.

18 responses to “Tom Brady knows the Patriots need to be better, right now

  4. As a Pats fan I’m looking at the bright side. We get an extra game. I’m not use to watching the Pats on wild card weekend.

  6. I think this Patriots roster is already playing to its capability. The truth is, they just don’t have the talent level on offense now that they’ve had in the five or so previous years and the defense as good as it can be, seems to mail in it at really bad times. With different coach or coaching staff, they probably struggle to win 10 games.

  7. You needed to be better YESTERDAY, as evinced when the HC tucked tail and ran since he didn’t trust the offense not to surrender the ball back to the putrid D.

  8. Having watched Tom Brady play since his rookie year I’m concerned next week might be his final game in a Pats uniform. That team from top to bottom was not ready to play yesterday. I could see it in the body language.

    This run of theirs really started with a blockbuster trade for Bill Belichick. It would be strong medicine but could it end the same way?

    *note to the coaching staff – every time Deatrich Wise is on the field he gets flagged with a very bad penalty – and does nothing else. Like he did yesterday.

  9. I have faith in the pats when nobody else does it’s always darkest before the dawn,they won’t quit! It’s a new season everyone is 0-0 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

  10. Brady said he spent most of last night tossing and turning, unable to sleep because he was so upset about the way the Patriots played.

    ——-
    Eh. Something is just off with Tom this year. Can’t put my finger on it but feels like just too much pouting and too much dramatizing like the quote above for my taste.

    Nothing will take away the GOATs legacy in New England and the NFL but this stuff isn’t adding to it that’s for sure. And if I see it so does Bill. Hopefully this is not their last rodeo but for the first time I’m starting to wonder.

  11. The team is loaded and simply has underachieved on offense with both Brady and McDaniels checking out mentally.

    I have never seen BB pick up a play card in my life and I have never seen Brady McDummy look so confused with how to implement the offensive weaponry, healthy and all right there.

    I could see if there was no run game or the line was poor, but that has not been the case.

    Brady has been absolutely awful and his days are numbered.

  12. markhiggs says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:02 am
    No. You need to finally just go away. Cheating and all. And I hope Tannehill goes in their and ends it.
    _______________________________
    Grapes of a particular variety.

    #20yearsofjoy

  13. Angel Valle says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:13 am
    I have faith in the pats when nobody else does it’s always darkest before the dawn,they won’t quit! It’s a new season everyone is 0-0 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
    ——-
    As long as they have Bill and an invested Brady they always have a shot.

  15. tylawspick6 says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:14 am
    The team is loaded and simply has underachieved on offense with both Brady and McDaniels checking out mentally.

    I have never seen BB pick up a play card in my life and I have never seen Brady McDummy look so confused with how to implement the offensive weaponry, healthy and all right there.

    I could see if there was no run game or the line was poor, but that has not been the case.

    Brady has been absolutely awful and his days are numbered.

    ——
    He was excellent vs Buffalo. I don’t know though- its weird seeing what’s happening with Tom and it goes beyond the field. I’ve never seen him as a pouter and he was doing that quite a bit- remember that press conference with his sad face and attitude? Yikes

  16. dcpatfan says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:18 am
    markhiggs says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:02 am
    No. You need to finally just go away. Cheating and all. And I hope Tannehill goes in their and ends it.
    _______________________________
    Grapes of a particular variety.

    #20yearsofjoy

    ——
    Patriots are not cheaters. I would not be a fan if they were. I don’t like cheaters.

