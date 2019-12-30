Tom Brady knows the Patriots need to be better, right now

Getty Images

The Patriots suffered an ugly loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, costing them a bye week — which means there’s no time to do anything but get better, now.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said this morning on WEEI that all of his focus now is going to the Titans, the Patriots’ opponent on Saturday.

“You can’t change anything from yesterday,” Brady said. “This week is a new week and we’re going to have to put a lot into it to get as much as we can out of it.”

Brady said he spent most of last night tossing and turning, unable to sleep because he was so upset about the way the Patriots played. But he also said the Patriots know all of their goals are there for the taking.

Now Brady will get to work, in the unusual position of having to play in the wild card round.