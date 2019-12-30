Tuzar Skipper signs two-year deal with Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers announced they signed outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper to a two-year contract on Monday.

Skipper was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent.

He signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo. He initially made the team’s roster out of training camp, but the Steelers waived him the day before the season opener to make room for Johnny Holton.

Skipper signed with the Giants’ 53-player roster and appeared in six games. He made two tackles and half a sack.

The Steelers signed him to the practice squad Nov. 19 after the Giants waived him. They later promoted him to the 53-player roster, but he did not play a game for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers also signed the 11 players to futures contracts Monday, including quarterback J.T. Barrett.