Xavien Howard arrested for domestic battery

Getty Images

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was arrested for domestic battery in Florida on Sunday night.

A police report of the incident alleges that an argument between Howard and his fiancee went from verbal to physical when Howard grabbed both her arms and pushed her against a wall in their bedroom. Howard’s fiancee fell on the walking crutch Howard is using after knee surgery and the police officer who responded to the call observed scratches and “redness” on her arms.

Per the report, which was obtained by Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, Howard was processed at the Davie Police Department and then taken to a hospital after complaining of knee pain. He was then transferred to Broward County Jail.

“We are aware of the situation and currently gathering information,” the Dolphins said in a statement. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Howard has been out since October due to his knee injury and was not with the team in New England on Sunday.