Antonio Brown: Workout was a “publicity stunt” for the Saints

Getty Images

Antonio Brown has gotten so good at burning bridges he’s now burning bridges that have yet to be even built.

In a video posted to social media shot while getting in some cardio, Brown addressed his recent workout with the Saints, in a not-so-flattering way for the Saints.

“I know I got a really crusty tone lately,” Brown says. “But really I’m at peace. I just don’t like the lack of respect in the world. You know, everyone has deadlines. I guess the NFL don’t have a deadline for me, so. I appreciate Sean Payton and them guys for supporting me and bringing me out to work out. But I think it was a publicity stunt for them. Sean Payton know[s] the feeling of being left behind, not being able to interact with his team. I don’t have a team. But it is what it is. We don’t seek comfort. We don’t make excuses. I’m [going to] just keep committing to be the difference. ‘Cause I know I’m the difference.”

It was hardly a publicity stunt for the Saints. They’re looking at options to get better. Indeed, they reportedly told Brown not to bring an entourage to the workout, in order to reduce the surrounding publicity. He brought an entourage anyway.

Brown also made reference to Sean Payton’s suspension for all of the 2012 season for the bounty scandal. Brown has landed in a similar spot, missing almost all of 2019 while the NFL drags its feet with an investigation under the Personal Conduct Policy. If anything, Payton and Brown are kindred spirits; that makes Payton more likely to give Brown a real chance, not use him to make some sort of statement unrelated to winning football games.

Payton may now feel differently about that one, and rightfully so. Once again, Brown has proven to be his own worst enemy — thanks to his inability to put down his phone.