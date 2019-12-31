Bears fire Mark Helfrich and other assistants

Getty Images

The Bears are sticking by quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, but they’re planning some other major changes on offense.

Bears offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich is out, according to multiple reports, and so are two other key offensive assistants, line coach Harry Hiestand and tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride Jr.

Also on the way out is assistant special teams coach Brock Olivo.

The offense ultimately falls on the shoulders of Bears head coach Matt Nagy, but while Nagy will stay in place, he apparently wants a significant change on his coaching staff.

Helfrich spent four years as head coach at Oregon from 2013 to 2016. Nagy gave him his first NFL job in 2018. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Helfrich back on the college level as an assistant in 2020.

Hiestand also has more experience at the college level and may go back to school. Gilbride previously coached alongside his father with the Giants and could now join his father in the XFL, as Kevin Gilbride Sr. is head coach of the New York Guardians. Olivo has previously been a special teams assistant in Denver and Kansas City.