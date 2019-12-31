Bears fire Mark Helfrich and other assistants

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 31, 2019, 1:48 PM EST
The Bears are sticking by quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, but they’re planning some other major changes on offense.

Bears offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich is out, according to multiple reports, and so are two other key offensive assistants, line coach Harry Hiestand and tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride Jr.

Also on the way out is assistant special teams coach Brock Olivo.

The offense ultimately falls on the shoulders of Bears head coach Matt Nagy, but while Nagy will stay in place, he apparently wants a significant change on his coaching staff.

Helfrich spent four years as head coach at Oregon from 2013 to 2016. Nagy gave him his first NFL job in 2018. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Helfrich back on the college level as an assistant in 2020.

Hiestand also has more experience at the college level and may go back to school. Gilbride previously coached alongside his father with the Giants and could now join his father in the XFL, as Kevin Gilbride Sr. is head coach of the New York Guardians. Olivo has previously been a special teams assistant in Denver and Kansas City.

9 responses to “Bears fire Mark Helfrich and other assistants

  4. Harry Hiestand is highly respected as O-Line coach and should’ve been retained. It all probably doesn’t matter as long as Trubisky is the starting QB and Pace is picking the personnel. Unless they pick Jacob Eason in the draft, all hope is lost. Trubisky can’t process the information quick enough to be a star QB. Career backup at best. Total waste of a SB caliber defense.

  5. Weak move by Nagy. He’s supposed to be the offensive genius? It’s not like Helfrich or whoever the OC is is doing a bunch of stuff Nagy doesn’t want to do.
    BE YOU, Nagy. You’re lame.

  6. Have to admit these are deeper and quicker cuts than I expected from Pace & Co. Hiestand is curious… came in with a great rep and a prior stint with the Bears yet his OL was one of the 2 or 3 worst in the league this year. A good coach taking the fall because of bad players there, perhaps.

    Now they need to go get Pat Shurmer, who did great work with another highly drafted ACC QB, and for God’s sake let him call the plays too.

  7. Cutler was a “coach killer” and Trubisky is following in his footsteps. It starts with the assistants because that’s an easier route to go. Eventually the S.S. Trubisky will take Nagy down with him. Unfortunately, NFL ownership doesn’t reward “hard workers,” they reward winners and, again, that’s not happening in Chicago because, for the past 30+ years, the McCaskeys have forgotten what winners look like.

  9. Hmmm. All very well firing the OC, but will Nagy the control freak give control of the offence?

    If he does, then go get Shurmur. He’ll be able to get a tune out of Mitch!

