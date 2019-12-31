Ben Roethlisberger set for “significant” checkup in early February

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said last week that he is “more determined than ever” to return to action in 2020 and his timetable for making that happen should come into clearer focus fairly soon.

Head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t have much of an update on Roethlisberger’s surgically-repaired right elbow during a Tuesday press conference. He did say that a better idea of where things stand now and into the future should come after Roethlisberger goes for a medical checkup in early February.

“That will be significant in terms of mapping out what is next,” Tomlin said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “But that is a moving target.”

If all goes well with Roethlisberger, the Steelers won’t have to worry about putting their backup into action next season. If they do, Tomlin said he’s comfortable with Mason Rudolph filling that role and is “not ready to weigh” other possibilities at the moment.