Brett Maher signs futures contract with Jets

Getty Images

Former Cowboys kicker Brett Maher will try his luck with the Jets.

He signed a futures contract with the Jets on Tuesday, the team announced.

The Cowboys waived him Dec. 9 after he made only 66.7 percent of his field goal attempts. He missed 10 field goal attempts this season.

Maher worked out for the Titans and Rams but did not find work in the final three games.

In his two seasons in the NFL, he has made 49 of 66 field goals and 68 of 69 extra points.

Maher originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2013. The Jets waived him that July.

Maher had stints with Winnipeg, Ottawa and Hamilton in the CFL.

Sam Ficken was the Jets’ kicker in 2019, but he was playing on a one-year deal.