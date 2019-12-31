Broncos claim defensive end Joel Heath off waivers from Texans

Getty Images

The Denver Broncos claimed defensive end Joel Heath off waivers from the Houston Texans on Monday, per Field Yates of ESPN.com.

Heath was waived by the Texans on Saturday as the team promoted tackle Elijah Nkansah from their practice squad.

The NFL waiver process runs from the day after the Super Bowl through the end of the regular season. With the postseason now set to begin, Heath will not officially be assigned to the Broncos until after the conclusion of the playoffs.

Heath has appeared in 32 career games for the Texans in four seasons with 16 starts. He’s recorded 34 tackles with three sacks over that span. However, he had appeared in just two games for he Texans this season.