Broncos will exercise 2020 option on Von Miller’s contract

The Broncos don’t have to make a decision on exercising their option on linebacker Von Miller‘s 2020 contract until March, but they aren’t going to keep anyone in suspense until then.

General Manager John Elway said on Monday that the team will exercise the option that guarantees $6 million of Miller’s $17.5 million base salary for next season.

Miller had eight sacks this season, which is the least he’s posted since he had five in nine games during the 2013 season. Elway said he thought Miller closed the season well — he had a sack in Sunday’s win over the Raiders — and is capable of doing more for the team next season

“Von played very well [against Oakland] and he’s going to get better and I think Von still has a lot of football in him — a lot,” Elway said, via the Denver Post. “I would say that I think he can still play better than he played this year. I would tell that to him in my office. He cares about it and that’s the key.”

Miller expressed frustrations with the Broncos’ losing record in recent years near the end of the season, but later made it clear that he wants to be part of turning things around. It seems the Broncos are on the same page.