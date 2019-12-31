Browns owners: Changes in leadership give us best chance for success

Posted by Charean Williams on December 31, 2019, 3:17 PM EST
Getty Images

The Browns announced their mutual parting with General Manager John Dorsey. Dorsey’s departure after two seasons on the job was reported earlier in the day, but it was unknown what the team would call it.

The headline in the team’s release reads: Browns and John Dorsey mutually part ways.

“We have a great appreciation for John and all he has done with the Cleveland Browns,” owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “He has helped create a foundation that we need to continue to develop and build upon. While John helped greatly improve our team’s talent and we are excited about the core players on our roster, we fully recognized that our team did not meet its potential on or off the field and additional changes in leadership give us the best opportunity for success in the future. As the role of the general manager continues to evolve in this league we felt there were areas that needed to be reassessed. Over the last 48 hours, we’ve had discussion with John about his role but could not come to an agreement on a position that would enable him to remain with the organization.

“As we conveyed on Sunday and our players reiterated yesterday, bringing in a strong leader with our head coach is our priority. Our process to improve upon the leadership will allow the flexibility to ensure we create the best partnership between our future head coach and general manager. We know the road of our tenure as stewards of this franchise has been a test of patience as we all want the success that our fans so deserve and we are relentlessly committed to and working towards. We fully appreciate, understand and empathize with our fans as we work toward our ultimate goal of building a championship-level football team.”

So the Browns will start over yet again with a new coach and a new General Manager, and Dorsey will look for work elsewhere.

“When I took this job, the history of this storied franchise and the passion of our fans was an integral part of my decision,” Dorsey said in a statement. “It is that same understanding and desire to see these fans enjoy the success they are so deserving of that helped me conclude, along with Jimmy and Dee, that it was best to part ways as they embark on the search for a new head coach. I know how critical the relationship is between a general manager and head coach and I also know how critical it is that the Browns have a strong leader in their next coach. I have a great appreciation for the men and women I have worked with since being in Cleveland and my family has the same love and appreciation for this community and are thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this journey.”

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Browns owners: Changes in leadership give us best chance for success

  4. Did the Haslams get Baker’s approval for this, or did they just do it on their own? Very important to keep Baker in the loop on these things, or he might go off the reservation and make another stupid comment about not caring who’s calling the plays, or drafting the players, because he’s gonna do whatever he wants….Oh no you ain’t….Oh yes I am…I’m gonna do whatever I want I’m Baker Mayfield…I don’t need no quarterbacks coach I’m gonna do whatever I want

  7. Same result as when he was in KC. He has an eye for talent but was a nightmare with the cap. I don’t know enough about the Browns situation but between that and his inability to foster strong relationships with the coaches and front office surely impact his hirability for anything other than a director of scouting.

  10. I liked Dorsey but wanting to bring Freddie back when he was clearly in over his head, was enough for me. Dorsey’s track record in drafting for the Browns has been spotty at best. Out of 17 draft picks selected there are 4 bonafide starters and two possibles. This is way better than the previous regimes but when you have Dorsey, Wolf and Highsmith drafting you should expect better results. Just don’t replace Dorsey with the Stooge from Foxboro and his sidekick!

    2018 draft – Mayfield, Ward, Chub
    2019 Draft – Greedy, Possibles – Mack Wilson, Sheldrick Redwine.

  12. Can we ask the NFL to change a team name? They should be the CLEVELAND CLOWNS…as long as Hasslam is the owner.

  13. He tried to think outside of the box. Not good when you’ve never even seen a box.

    Should have hired seasoned people and gotten the team to respectability. Plenty of Jeff Fishers in the world. Then you hope you hit on the wunderkid when 8-8 does not cut it.

    Get to RESPECTABILITY first. With the talent on that team, same as Dallas. No excuse. Coaching. Lack of communication between GM, Coaches, Owner (GM owner). SOMETHING.

    But, like most flailing franchises it ALWAYS points to the owner. Period.

  14. So how much of this was Dee and how much was actually Jimmy. It wasn’t 50/50, not by a long shot. It’s not exactly father knows best over in Cleveland.

  17. They’ve been saying this same thing for over two decades now. The part they haven’t figured out is simply changing things doesn’t fix anything. You actually have to hire somebody better and then give them time to do their job. The Browns are like a burning building where the firemen keep getting replaced every 5 minutes.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!