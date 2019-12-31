Browns owners: Changes in leadership give us best chance for success

Getty Images

The Browns announced their mutual parting with General Manager John Dorsey. Dorsey’s departure after two seasons on the job was reported earlier in the day, but it was unknown what the team would call it.

The headline in the team’s release reads: Browns and John Dorsey mutually part ways.

“We have a great appreciation for John and all he has done with the Cleveland Browns,” owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “He has helped create a foundation that we need to continue to develop and build upon. While John helped greatly improve our team’s talent and we are excited about the core players on our roster, we fully recognized that our team did not meet its potential on or off the field and additional changes in leadership give us the best opportunity for success in the future. As the role of the general manager continues to evolve in this league we felt there were areas that needed to be reassessed. Over the last 48 hours, we’ve had discussion with John about his role but could not come to an agreement on a position that would enable him to remain with the organization.

“As we conveyed on Sunday and our players reiterated yesterday, bringing in a strong leader with our head coach is our priority. Our process to improve upon the leadership will allow the flexibility to ensure we create the best partnership between our future head coach and general manager. We know the road of our tenure as stewards of this franchise has been a test of patience as we all want the success that our fans so deserve and we are relentlessly committed to and working towards. We fully appreciate, understand and empathize with our fans as we work toward our ultimate goal of building a championship-level football team.”

So the Browns will start over yet again with a new coach and a new General Manager, and Dorsey will look for work elsewhere.

“When I took this job, the history of this storied franchise and the passion of our fans was an integral part of my decision,” Dorsey said in a statement. “It is that same understanding and desire to see these fans enjoy the success they are so deserving of that helped me conclude, along with Jimmy and Dee, that it was best to part ways as they embark on the search for a new head coach. I know how critical the relationship is between a general manager and head coach and I also know how critical it is that the Browns have a strong leader in their next coach. I have a great appreciation for the men and women I have worked with since being in Cleveland and my family has the same love and appreciation for this community and are thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this journey.”