Carlos Dunlap named AFC defensive player of the week

The Bengals won two games during the 2019 season and defensive end Carlos Dunlap came up big in both victories.

He had three sacks and six quarterback hits when the Bengals beat the Jets in Week 13 to become the last team to win a game during the 2019 season. He had 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble when they became the last team to win a second game in their Week 17 win over the Browns.

Dunlap was named the AFC’s defensive player of the week after beating the Jets. On Wednesday, the NFL announced that Dunlap took the honors again for his work against Cleveland.

Dunlap ended the season with nine sacks, which is his most in a season since posting 13.5 sacks in 2015. He is the franchise’s career sack leaded with 81.5 over 10 years in Cincinnati.