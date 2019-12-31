Dave Gettleman: No. 1 priority was finding QB and we did that

December 31, 2019
Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman held his first press conference since the team opted to fire head coach Pat Shurmur on Monday and admitted to his “share of culpability” for the team’s 9-23 mark over the last two seasons, but the overall message was that he believes the rebuilding project is going well despite the lack of victories.

Gettleman said he came into the job with two priorities. The first was to find the quarterback of the future and he said he believes the Giants have done that by drafting Daniel Jones in the first round this year. The second was “setting the team up for sustained success” and Gettleman said he thinks they’re doing that by overhauling their scouting operation.

Despite that, Gettleman said he heard Giants ownership on Monday and feels he’s on notice that results need to improve in a hurry.

“Oh, absolutely. We’re all on notice. We truly are. I feel that pressure every day,” Gettleman said.

Gettleman said the team has hired “four computer folks” as they ramp up “the analytics and technology piece” of the organization. His past comments mocking analytics when he drafted Saquon Barkley came up and Gettleman said he was joking, but understands that those things get attached to him and that he should have just stressed how special he thinks Barkley can be in the NFL.

Questions about trading two draft picks for impending free agent defensive lineman Leonard Williams were met with Gettleman’s answer that “the juice was worth the squeeze.” He also said it will be two years before anyone can evaluate the Odell Beckham trade and expressed no regrets about using $23 million in cap space for Eli Manning when he was benched after four games.

Those calls are all in the past and Gettleman’s future will be based on the young players the team has brought in under his tenure. As he said, it “all depends on how quickly the puppies come along” and how well the team’s next coach tutors them.

24 responses to "Dave Gettleman: No. 1 priority was finding QB and we did that

  3. Oh he found a QB alright, a fumbling one. Year 2 is usually a slump too as teams have a full season of film to go by. And going by Gentleman’s previous entire draft history with the Panthers, good luck Daniel because there isn’t going to be any weapons or an O-line to take the pressure off of him. Better work on that ball security cause next season is going to be a long one.

  4. I’m not sold on Danny Dimes.
    He padded his stats against weak teams, and is a turnover machine.
    Do your job and draft well for a couple of years and we’ll see if he’s legit.

    More likely he ends up being a so-so QB, and the team will be better off drafting a QB in a few years.

  5. So far he’s winning the Beckham trade.

    He can pat himself on the back for that and drafting Jones but he needs a piece of humble pie regarding that awful defense. My grandmother and 11 of her friends could form an offense coached by Pat Shurmer and they would put up 45 easily on that defense.

  7. “computer folks” – yes, that sounds reassuring that they are committed to analytics/analysis.

    As an NFC East guy (not Giants fan) – draft defense. And offense line. Nothing else. Those are the two areas currently killing the Giants.

  11. Getting rid of OBJ is all the evaluation I need in determining whether it was a good decision.

    Gettleman has made great moves. Of course the bad ones are focused on by the NY media but they’ll be fine with him as GM. Now find a coach who can be there for the next 10 or so years with Jones.

  12. Don’t uncork the champagne Dave. The first half of the Redskins confirmed what we all suspected —you were a fool for passing on Dwayne Haskins. He can effortlessly make throws Jones can only dream about.

  14. Big giants fan. Odell , Collins, and snacks haven’t done much of anything. The Williams trade was criminal. Jones’s future looks bright, no doubt he needs to clean up his game a little. Overall I like Dave’s drafts and hated his free agent signings. Seems to me, everyone’s prob with him is he won’t tell everyone what they want to hear. He’s not gonna come out and say ‘ so and so’ sucks that was a mistake. He don’t need to say it, he knows, he has eyes. I hope they put a coach in place that can lift this team out of the gutter and back to the postseason

  15. This franchise is STILL living off of those 2 Super Bowls wins over the Patriots. They went into SF in the 2012 regular season and beat a very good team, and ever since they’ve been a joke. The embrace of OBJ was the abandonment of the smashmouth blue collar identity in favor of flash. It took them a while to figure out that highlights don’t win games. They’re now a JOKE OF A FRANCHISE

  16. Let us not forget that the Mara family is like the dog who does a number two in your shoe. If the Maras can find a way to fabricate something against its division competitors, they’ve already shown they’ll go for the kneecaps to get a competitive advantage they cannot earn from competent management.

    With the Washington team suddenly looking competent (okay, for one second) and with Jerruh showing he is old and feeble and his son is a chip off the old block, the Nightmaras have a problem – even the Philthy team has more talent with their replacements of their wounded ones than the Nightmaras have starting for them!

  17. Fans expecting rookie QBs to just come in and tear the league up need to give their head a shake. its constant stupidity. the guy had no receivers and his line was garbage. also, the coaching made no attempt to get one of the most dangerous players the ball in the passing game. how do you only target Barkley 5 or less times when the line cant make a hole for him? better line = less fumbles, better running game, more time to find receivers and force less balls, which should lead to more TDs and less INT’s (although his 2:1 ratio wasnt bad given the circumstances). No reason to think Jones isnt a long term answer at this point.

  18. Gettleman attempted to justify his in-season silence by saying it’s about the coaches and players once the season starts and he was similarly quiet in Carolina.

    News flash, Dave – this is metro New York. There’s another team here competing for the same ticket sales, fan base, advertising, and sponsorships as your team. If they talk, you can’t be quiet… especially if you’re not winning. The less you speak, the more fans are inclined to believe what the beat reporters and sports-talk hosts say/write. If the performance on the field isn’t holding our interest, the GM has to. Only when you win can you sit in the background with a smile.

  20. Ky Li says:
    December 31, 2019 at 11:41 am
    Minshew was better than Daniel Jones
    ————————–

    Minshew:
    470 attempts
    60.6 CMP%
    3,271 yards
    21 TD / 6 INT
    13 fumbles
    344 rushing yards

    Jones:
    459 attempts
    61.9 CMP%
    3,027 yards
    24 TD / 12 INT
    18 fumbles
    279 rushing yards / 2 TDs

  21. Eagles fans here, and I think the jury is still out on Daniel Jones. Having said that, I believe the true issue is that he was drafted with the 6th overall pick. He might be the future QB for the Giants, although the turnovers are a huge concern, but a GM isn’t judge by just the choices that pan out, they are judged by the choices given the circumstances. In last year’s draft the circumstances where such that Jones could have easily been the Giants draft pick in the later part of the first round, hell a lot of folks had a 2nd round value set for Jones. Given those circumstances a truly crafty GM would have traded back and gotten a lot more value out of the 6th overall pick and still drafted Jones. The Steelers moved 10 spots from the 20th pick to the 10th pick and in addition to the 20th pick they gave up a 2019 second round pick and a 2020 third round pick. Moving from say the 16th to the 6th overall pick is more costly than the ten spots the Steelers moved, so the Giants could have traded that 6th over all pick and most likely still have gotten Jones along with a 2nd and 3rd round pick in the 2019 draft. Think what the Giants might have been able to do if they had drafted say Erik McCoy as a rookie center or Elgton Jenkins as a rookie Guard with the extra 2nd round pick, along with someone like Chase Winovich as a rookie D lineman . . . that would be strong GM action. In the NFL it isn’t just what you buy with the capital you have but how much value you derive with it.

    A good example of this is the Rams trade for Jalen Ramsey, as an Eagles fan I wanted him badly, but to give up their 2020 and 2021 first round picks along with a 2021 4th rounder, in the end they didn’t get enough value for the capital. The Rams are about to enter salary cap hell and the only way to alleviate that is to strike gold in the draft, but they shelled out 2 premium picks and a third value pick to get Jalen Ramsey, who is one of if not the best at playing CB. However they are going to either lose him or shell out big time dollars for him and in the end they either gain little to nothing for the trade or push themselves further into salary cap trouble . . . without having draft capital to support the high cost veterans. There GM was extremely short sighted, his gamble this year did not work out as they didn’t even make the playoffs and now they will be sitting out on day of the next two drafts. The OBJ trade was quite possibly the opposite of the Ramsey trade for the Giants . . . they received good value for a big time name that hasn’t performed as a top 5 WR in the recent pass and most likely will continue to be diva . . . that move was a good one by Gettleman but you can’t judge him by just his good moves.

  23. Even if this kid turns out to be good, I’ve seen a lot of good quarterbacks play their career on lousy teams,ask the Original Manning about that.Build a good offensive line now,and I’ll give you a little more credit.

  24. why are we comparing minshew to jones? they have completely different teams around them. so the comparison makes zero sense. Jags were supposed to have super bowl aspirations with Foles, no QB in the league would have given the giants fan base thoughts of a super bowl run.

