Deion Jones named NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Deion Jones helped his team win a game, and became the answer to a trivia question.

The Falcons linebacker was named defensive player of the week, for his interception return for a touchdown in Atlanta’s overtime win over the Buccaneers.

He also recovered a fumble early in the game which led to a field goal.

But the pick-six was special, since it was the 30th interception of the year of Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston, making him the only quarterback in league history to finish a year with 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.