Eric Schaffer appears to be safe, despite reports he’s out in Washington

Getty Images

Reports emerged this morning that Washington senior vice president of football operations/general counsel Eric Schaffer had been fired, but those reports appear to be incorrect.

Multiple reports that Schaffer was fired were followed by multiple reports that Schaffer is safe. It appears that he is, in fact, staying with the team.

When owner Dan Snyder fired longtime team President Bruce Allen, it was initially reported that Schaffer would actually have more power in the front office. It’s unclear whether that is the case, or whether he’s simply staying in the same role.

Schaffer has been with the team for 17 years and is the team’s main contract negotiator.