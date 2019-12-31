Eric Schaffer will be leaving Washington in May

Getty Images

Dysfunctional teams, as the saying goes, do dysfunctional things. And the D.C. football franchise continues to put the fun in dysfunction.

Even at a time when things are looking up, given the firing of president Bruce Allen and the hiring of coach Ron Rivera, the team owned by Daniel Snyder continues to do things that induce the dropping of the face into the nearest palm.

On Tuesday morning, word emerged that Eric Schaffer, a long-time employee who holds the titles of V.P. of football operations and general counsel, has been fired. Then, multiple reports emerged that Schaffer hasn’t been fired.

Some have suggested that the report that Schaffer has been planted in order to identify leakers. Others have suggested that the report that Schaffer is safe has been planted to identify leakers.

Meanwhile, what’s the truth? It’s this, we’re told: Schaffer will be leaving the organization in May, after the draft.

The reports emerged not as a test of loyalty or whatever but because Schaffer started telling people on Monday that he is out. But the organization plans to keep him around (and to keep him working) through free agency and the draft.

It remains to be seen whether Washington hires a G.M. (or someone with similar authority) before the draft or after it. Either way, the current plan is for Schaffer to stay until May.

Unless, of course, the plans change between now and then.