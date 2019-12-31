Former Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin arrested again

Getty Images

Former Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin is back in jail, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Boykin is being held in the Tarrant County Corrections Center in the Fort Worth area on a number of charges. He faces misdemeanor theft charges for selling TCU memorabilia but not delivering the promised merchandise after buyers paid for it, per Davison.

Records also indicate a misdemeanor charge for alleged theft of service, which stems from not paying for a night’s stay at a hotel Oct. 29, Davison reports. Boykin allegedly used an alias when checking in.

Boykin faces three other charges, stemming from a pending domestic violence case in Tarrant County with those bonds totaling $100,000.

Boykin served as the backup quarterback in Seattle in 2016 and 2017, appearing in five games and completing 13 of 18 passes for 145 yards with a touchdown and an interception.