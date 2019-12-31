Former Steelers first-round pick Artie Burns ready to find new team

Getty Images

The top draft pick of the Steelers in 2016 is eager to find a new opportunity after four seasons in Pittsburgh.

According to Jacob Klinger of PennLive.com, cornerback Artie Burns is ready to find a new place to play beginning in 2020.

“I gotta get to another team and do what I got to do,” Burns said. “For sure-for sure.”

The idea to part ways is seemingly mutual at this point. Burns had barely played for the Steelers this season outside of special teams. He had been a healthy scratch in each of Pittsburgh’s final four games this season and had appeared on just 66 of the team’s 1,016 defensive snaps this season, per Pro Football Reference. The majority of those snaps, 62, came in his lone start against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Burns said he was grateful of the opportunity the Steelers had given him but it’s time for both sides to move on.

“I’m pretty much out the door for a little while now, right?” he said. “Exactly, so, what else more is there to say.”

Burns was the 25th overall pick of the 2016 draft. He’s appeared in 58 games with 32 starts, recording 149 tackles with four interceptions, 27 passes defended and a forced fumble.